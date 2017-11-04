Stoke City vs Leicester City, Premier League live score updates

12:44PM

14 mins

We have our first shot of the game! Fletcher finds Shaqiri in a good central position. He works the ball right, then back onto his favoured left, but miscues his shot horribly and it trickles wide of Schmeichel's left post.

12:42PM

10 mins

Stoke are building the pressure and Leicester, after struggling to get out of their own half for the last few minutes, launch a break with Gray down the left. He stands up Zouma, darts down the line and drills a low cross through the defender's leg. Butland does well down low with Vardy lurking. Still no shots so far.

And pretty even possession, too.

12:38PM

8 mins

Ndidi brings down Pieters and Stoke have a free-kick in a decent position on the left win. Shaqiri overhits his cross and Wimmer, after chasing it down, gives away a soft foul. A waste.

12:36PM

5 mins

Mahrez launches a long ball into the right channel for Vardy to chase. He drops his shoulder and charges for the byline, and his cross comes off Shawcross and goes behind for a corner. Stoke deal with it well and clear easily.

12:34PM

3 mins

The great thing about an early kick-off at Stoke is that you don't get a slow start, you don't get sleepy, quiet fans, and we have had a lively start here already. Leicester controlling early possession but when Stoke win it and try to launch a break they are spurred on by a roar of home support. Xherdan Shaqiri loses the ball in a decent position but the fans are happy anyway.

12:30PM

And we're off

Stoke get us under way at the Bet365.

12:30PM

First things first

Remembrance Day falls in international week, so there is a minute's silence before kick off here.

Leicester players More