Stoke City vs Leicester City, Premier League live score updates
14 mins
We have our first shot of the game! Fletcher finds Shaqiri in a good central position. He works the ball right, then back onto his favoured left, but miscues his shot horribly and it trickles wide of Schmeichel's left post.
10 mins
Stoke are building the pressure and Leicester, after struggling to get out of their own half for the last few minutes, launch a break with Gray down the left. He stands up Zouma, darts down the line and drills a low cross through the defender's leg. Butland does well down low with Vardy lurking. Still no shots so far.
And pretty even possession, too.
8 mins
Ndidi brings down Pieters and Stoke have a free-kick in a decent position on the left win. Shaqiri overhits his cross and Wimmer, after chasing it down, gives away a soft foul. A waste.
5 mins
Mahrez launches a long ball into the right channel for Vardy to chase. He drops his shoulder and charges for the byline, and his cross comes off Shawcross and goes behind for a corner. Stoke deal with it well and clear easily.
3 mins
The great thing about an early kick-off at Stoke is that you don't get a slow start, you don't get sleepy, quiet fans, and we have had a lively start here already. Leicester controlling early possession but when Stoke win it and try to launch a break they are spurred on by a roar of home support. Xherdan Shaqiri loses the ball in a decent position but the fans are happy anyway.
And we're off
Stoke get us under way at the Bet365.
First things first
Remembrance Day falls in international week, so there is a minute's silence before kick off here.
Here come the players
It's a crisp sunny day at the Bet365 Stadium and we're all set for the first Premeir League game of the weekend.
Prediction
Leicester's last two games have been under two different (new) managers in Michael Appleton and then Claude Puel. They have won both. Demarai Gray looked like he would benefit from the Frenchman's appointment when he took Everton apart last week, and Leicester look full of confidence again. When they are at their best they still are very, very good.
Stoke did well to beat an impressive Watford side last week but they are just so inconsistent there is no knowing who will turn up today.
I'm going Stoke 1-2 Leicester today.
Sparky obviously liked what he saw last time
XI - Stoke have named an unchanged starting XI in the Premier League for the first time in 23 matches (since Feb 26th). Familiarity. pic.twitter.com/YGPPIEO7dv— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 4, 2017
Second game for Claude
So Claude Puel takes charge of his second game as Leicester manager today, and going to Stoke is never an easy task.
Demarai Gray keeps his place after a fantastic performance in the win over Everton last week but Riyad Mahrez moves back out to the wing, with Shinji Okazaki returning to the team and joining Jami Vardy in a two-man attack.
For the home side, whose sketchy form reads LLWLLW, it is the same team that ground out a 1-0 win at Watford last time out. That means three at the back again and 20-year-old Ramadan Sobhi retains his spot in attacking midfield.
The teams are in
Stoke: Butland; Zouma, Shawcross, Wimmer; Diouf, Fletcher, Allen; Pieters; Shaqiri, Ramadan; Choupo-Moting
Subs: Grant; Berahino, Jese, Afellay, Martins Indi, Adam, Crouch
Leicester: Schmeichel; Simpson, Maguire, Morgan, Fuchs; Gray, Ndidi, Iborra, Mahrez; Okazaki, Vardy
Subs: Hamer, Dragović, Amartey, King, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Slimani