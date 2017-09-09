Stoke City vs Manchester United: 5 things we learned as Jose Mourinho's men were held by the Potters

Manchester United were held by Stoke in a 2-2 draw that saw Jose Mourinho's side drop points for the first time this season.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was at the double for the home side while Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku grabbed a goal apiece for the visitors.

United now sit top of the table on 10 points alongside rivals City.

Here's five things we learned from Saturday's game:

United handed their first real test

Jose Mourinho had said earlier in the week that he was eager to see how his players would react to more “difficult moments” – and it certainly seems he was granted his wish today after a resilient Stoke side pushed United all the way at the Britannia Stadium.

The home side set up to frustrate their opposition from the start with a well-organised system that sustained United’s forward attack, for much of the match, and countered effectively on the break. As a result, Mourinho’s men found it harder than usual to break their opponents and were subject to a number of scares that could have handed Stoke victory.

Lukaku looked to have clinched victory in the second half but Choupo-Moting's equaliser confirmed that United can be stopped in their tracks. Mourinho will be particularly disappointed by his side's defensive performance which was found wanting today.

Hughes deserves credit for a good transfer window

Stoke endured a horrible run towards the end of last season, winning just one match from their final five games. With this in mind, the club made sure to make the most of the summer transfer window and, on the face of their term so far, have recruited wisely.

Kurt Zouma looks an accomplished signing at the back and put in an impressive, rounded performance against United tonight. Elsewhere, as Arsenal fans can attest, Jese looks a very promising prospect. The Spanish forward is fast, lively and a constant menace for defenders who would like more time on the ball. His hard running and incessant press kept the visitors' backline busy all game long.

New signing Choupo-Moting also proved his worth, hitting home a well-taken opener that put Stoke on the front foot before securing the equaliser that saw the spoils shared. On paper, Stoke are a strong side and they proved just that today.

Butland should be given a chance in England’s No 1 shirt

The Stoke stopper did his reputation no harm on a day when one of his rivals for England’s No 1 shirt conceded three at home.

While Everton were perhaps thankful to Jordan Pickford that they did not lose by a few more against a rampant Tottenham, Butland will surely have caught Gareth Southgate's eye having restricted the Premier League's top scorers to just two goals.

Butland made a strong save from Rashford early on in the first-half, diving low to his left and deflecting the ball wide with his fingertips, before pulling off a crucial block in the dying minutes of injury time.

