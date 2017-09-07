Stoke City vs Manchester United: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester United will defend their 100 per cent record in the Premier League so far this season at Stoke City on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils have got off to a flying start to the new campaign and earned nine points of a possible nine from their opening three matches.

They will be tested at the Britannia Stadium, however, by a Stoke side that has already beaten Arsenal on home turf this season.

Game Stoke City vs Manchester United Date Saturday, September 9 Time 17:30 BST / 12:30 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 1 and by stream via the BT Sport app.

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBC and by stream via NBC Sports Live.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Stoke City players Goalkeepers Butland, Haugaard, Grant Defenders Pieters, Johnson, Shawcross, Cameron, Edwards, Tymon, Zouma, Martins Indi, Wimmer, Souttar Midfielders Fletcher, Allen, Adam, Shaqiri, Sobhi, Diouf, Shenton Forwards Berahino, Crouch, Verlinden, Jese

Darren Fletcher dropped out of Scotland's squad with a knee problem and is a doubt to face his former club, while Eric Choupo-Moting suffered a hamstring injury with Cameroon and looks set to miss out.

Stephen Ireland and Ibrahim Afellay both remain sidelined.

Potential starting XI: Butland; Zouma, Shawcross, Martins Indi; Diouf, Cameron, Allen, Pieters; Shaqiri, Crouch, Jese.

Position Man Utd players Goalkeepers De Gea, Romero, J. Pereira Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Smalling, Blind, Shaw, Valencia, Mitchell, Darmian, Tuanzebe Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Carrick, Young, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Fellaini, Matic Forwards Martial, Rashford, Lukaku

Luke Shaw and Ashley Young have both stepped up their recoveries by featuring in Under-23 matches, but this game may come too soon for them.

Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are not expected back until the end of the year.

Potential starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Blind; Pogba, Matic; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial; Lukaku.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Man Utd are 8/15 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Stoke priced at 6/1 and the draw available at 16/5.

GAME PREVIEW

