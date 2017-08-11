Stoke loan Muniesa to Girona after four seasons

Marc Muniesa is returning to LaLiga with promoted side Girona, having been loaned out by Stoke City.

Stoke City have loaned Marc Muniesa to LaLiga newcomers Girona for the 2017-18 season.

Girona have had a busy transfer window, having also loaned four players from Premier League heavyweights Manchester City, their partner club, ahead of the new season.

Aleix Garcia, Pablo Maffeo, Marlos Moreno and Douglas Luiz are the Manchester City quartet joined by Stoke's Muniesa.

Girona have also signed Bernardo Espinosa and Cristhian Stuani from Middlesbrough, as well as Celta Vigo's Carles Planas and Athletic Bilbao veteran Gorka Iraizoz.

"The club would like to take this opportunity to wish Marc every success during his time with Girona," read Stoke's statement after Muniesa's move went through on Friday.

Muniesa only made 10 league appearances for Stoke last season, having originally joined from Barcelona back in 2013.

The 25-year-old paid tribute to Stoke's fans on Twitter after his departure was confirmed, saying he was leaving his "second home", while Barca's Sergi Roberto and Potters forward Bojan Krkic were among those to wish him well.

Girona's promotion last season saw them reach Spain's top flight for the first time in their history.

They open their season with a testing clash at home to Atletico Madrid on August 19.