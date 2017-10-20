Stoke poised to drop Kevin Wimmer after Manchester City thrashing
Mark Hughes is poised to drop £18m summer signing Kevin Wimmer after Stoke's hammering by Manchester City last weekend.
Wimmer is expected to start on the bench for Saturday's home game against Bournemouth, with club captain Ryan Shawcross preparing to return after nearly two months out with a back injury. Stoke signed Wimmer from Tottenham Hotspur in August in a deal which was close to the club's transfer record, but Hughes is shaking up his defence after the 7-2 defeat at Pep Guardiola's City last weekend.
Shawcross has not played since the 1-1 draw with West Brom in August and is ready to return after a frustrating period on the sidelines.
Hughes's team has conceded 14 goals in the past four Premier League matches but face a Bournemouth team who have lost all their away games this season.
Stoke's start to the season has already pitted them against City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea and Hughes has praised the backing of the board at the bet365 Stadium.
"They've seen the high, the lows, what's inbetween, they understand that football isn't a straight line in terms of success and failure," he said.
"There's ups and downs, peaks and troughs - you have to navigate your way through those. If you've been in the game a long time, as our owners have, then they've seen that and they understand that.
"Sometimes when clubs have new ownership or sometimes when clubs have ownerships that are maybe a little bit more emotional, I think people can make mistakes and press buttons to get rid of good people, people who have proven themselves over a decent period.
"They bow to the immediate thinking rather than actually looking at the quality of people that you have in the building and back the quality that you have.
"I think that's what's happened at this club for many, many years - they make decisions, they recruit correctly and then they back the people who they feel will do the job. In my view that's always the best way to go."