Stoke poised to drop Kevin Wimmer after Manchester City thrashing

Mark Hughes is poised to drop £18m summer signing Kevin Wimmer after Stoke's hammering by Manchester City last weekend.

Wimmer is expected to start on the bench for Saturday's home game against Bournemouth, with club captain Ryan Shawcross preparing to return after nearly two months out with a back injury. Stoke signed Wimmer from Tottenham Hotspur in August in a deal which was close to the club's transfer record, but Hughes is shaking up his defence after the 7-2 defeat at Pep Guardiola's City last weekend.

Shawcross has not played since the 1-1 draw with West Brom in August and is ready to return after a frustrating period on the sidelines.

Hughes's team has conceded 14 goals in the past four Premier League matches but face a Bournemouth team who have lost all their away games this season.

Stoke's start to the season has already pitted them against City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea and Hughes has praised the backing of the board at the bet365 Stadium.

