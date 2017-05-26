Stoke tie down Cameron, Bardsley as Given departs

The U.S. international and Phil Bardsley have signed deals with the Potters but experienced goalkeeper Shay Given is to leave the club

Stoke City have announced that United States international Geoff Cameron has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 31-year-old had 12 months left of his previous deal to run but has agreed to fresh terms that will keep him at bet365 Stadium until 2020.

Cameron missed a large part of the season with a knee injury but played in all but one of Stoke's last 12 matches of the Premier League campaign.

Man City set to sign Bernardo Silva

The former Houston Dynamo player has lined up at a vareity of positions for Stoke during his time with the club, including right-back, centreback while playing the majority of his games this past season as a defensive midfielder.

Cameron is expected to be recalled by U.S. national team coach Bruce Arena for the nation's World Cup qualifying matches against Trinidad and Tobago and Mexico in June.

Stoke also announced that full-back Phil Bardsley has signed a new 12-month deal that will last until the end of next season.

Midfielder Stephen Ireland has been offered a renewal, despite having missed all of last season with a broken leg.

Veteran goalkeeper Shay Given will leave when his contract expires on June 30, however.