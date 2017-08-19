Stoke vs Arsenal player ratings: Jese impresses on debut as Gunners fall flat

Arsenal slipped to their first defeat of the season as Stoke debutant Jese secured all three points with his second half goal.

The Spaniard, a season-long loan arrival from Paris Saint-Germain, was thrown straight into the Potters' starting line-up by boss Mark Hughes.

And he rewarded his manager's faith just after the break bursting into the box and sliding past Petr Cech for what proved to be the only goal of the game.

Alexandre Lacazette had the ball in the back of the net but was ruled offside as the Gunners huffed and puffed but never really looked like finding a way back into the match.

See how each player rated in the gallery above