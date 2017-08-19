Stoke vs Arsenal: What time does it start, which TV channel, odds, teams and where can I watch it?

Stoke host Arsenal in the final Premier League match of the day, with the two clubs renewing a rivalry that has developed over the last few years due to their clash in styles. Follow the latest here.

Stoke City vs Arsenal kicks off at 17:30

Potters could hand debut to loan signing Jese Rodriguez

Julien Ngoy, Ibrahim Afellay and Stephen Ireland all ruled out

Arsenal have Per Mertesacker, Shkodran Mustafi and Francis Coquelin available

Alexis Sanchez still injured and Laurent Koscielny suspended

Preview...

Arsenal can maintain their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season if they can win the evening kick-off against pointless Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium, with Mark Hughes’ side looking to bounce back from last weekend’s 1-0 defeat by Everton.

Stoke have new loan signing Jese Rodriguez available for selection after landing the former Real Madrid forward from Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, while they will look to the likes of Bojan and Xherdan Shaqiri to link up with the Spaniard and give Arsenal problems in defence.

After conceding three goals to Leicester City in the curtain-raising 4-3 victory last Friday, Arsenal’s defence could be significantly reinforced with the returns of Per Mertesacker and Shkodran Mustafi, while Francis Coquelin is also fit to feature.

The Gunners will hope to see more from striker Alexandre Lacazette after he got his Arsenal career off to a glorious start with a goal inside two minutes, while Stoke will be looking to keep pace with the top half if they can find a way to upset Arsenal.

What time does it start?

Stoke vs Arsenal kicks off at 17:30 on Saturday 19 August.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 17:00. Highlights will be on BBC One from 22:25.

Player to watch...

Alexandre Lacazette: The Frenchman made a stunning start to his Arsenal career, and will hope to push on and make the striker role his own. Having seen Olivier Giroud come off the bench to net the winner against Leicester, Lacazette knows that he faces a battle to keep his place in the squad.

It’s a big game for...

Jese Rodriguez: The Spain international had bags of potential at Real Madrid, but he has not gone on to meet that and failed to force his way into the starting line-up at PSG. Now, he must prove he can cut it at Stoke, otherwise his career will start to spiral out of control.

Last three meetings...

Stoke 1 (Crouch) Arsenal 4 (Giroud 2, Özil, Sanchez), Premier League, May 2017.

Arsenal 3 (Walcott, Özil, Iwobi) Stoke 1 (Adam), Premier League, December 2016.

Stoke 0 Arsenal 0, Premier League, January 2016.

Form...

Stoke: LDDLWL

Arsenal: WWWWW

Odds...

Stoke to win: 16/5

Arsenal to win: 17/20

Draw: 11/4

