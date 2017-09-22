Stoke vs Chelsea: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Stoke will be attempting to stop another top-six side in their tracks as they host Chelsea on Saturday.

The Potters may have only amassed five points from their first five games but they’ve already beaten Arsenal and held United in a 2-2 draw.

On-loan centre-back Kurt Zouma is ineligible to play against his parent club, while Geoff Cameron and Ryan Shawcross are both injured. Eden Hazard could make his first league start of the season for Chesea.

What time is it?

The game kicks off at 3.00pm on Saturday 23 September at the bet365 Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game isn’t being broadcast on TV. Follow updates from our live blog instead.

It’s a big game for?

Mark Hughes. The Stoke manager saw his side beat Arsenal in the second game of the new season and notably hold United to their first draw earlier this month, but the Potters are still yet to find their feet. Defeat against Newcastle last week means the side have only picked up five points from their opening five games. A win against Chelsea on Saturday would do Stoke no end of favours and hopefully kickstart their season into life.

View photos Mark Hughes needs a big game from his men on Saturday (Getty) More

Player to watch?

Eden Hazard. The Belgian’s late introduction last weekend against Arsenal demonstrated what Chelsea miss without him in the side. He re-energised the team with his vision and technical ability and Conte will be hoping he can make the difference against a traditionally stubborn Stoke side on Saturday.

View photos Hazard remains Chelsea's main man (Getty Images) More

Head-to-head:

Stoke 1 Chelsea 2, Premier League, March 2017

Chelsea 4 Stoke 2, Premier League, December 2016

Chelsea 1 Stoke 1, Premier League, March 2016

Form:

Stoke: LLDDW

Chelsea: WDWWW

Odds:

Stoke to win: 24/5

Draw: 16/5

Chelsea to win: 4/7

