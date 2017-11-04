Stoke vs Leicester live: The Potters host Claude Puel's men at the bet365 Stadium

With the international break just around the corner, this weekend is an opportunity for clubs to pick up three points before another two weeks off from the Premier League.

There are six games to get stuck into today, with Stoke and Leicester kicking things off at lunch-time.

For the 3.00pm games, Huddersfield and West Brom go head to head at the John Smith Stadium while Newcastle host Bournemouth. Burnley also travel to Southampton and Swansea welcome Brighton to the Liberty Stadium.

West Ham and Liverpool round off today’s proceedings with their 5.30pm meeting at the London Stadium. It’s a must-win match for both sides, with Jurgen Klopp and Slaven Bilic both under pressure to turn things around at their respective clubs.

