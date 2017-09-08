Stoke vs Manchester United: What time does the Premier League match kick-off and where can I watch it?

United are yet to drop a single Premier League point this season: Getty

Manchester United start has been as close to perfect as even the ficklest Red Devils fan could wish for. Three wins from three; ten goals scored; none conceded. Most impressively of all, Jose Mourinho has seemed jovial of late. The rest of the Premier League has been sent an ominous warning.

Previously struggling players seem to have found themselves, too. Phil Jones, so recently a forgotten man at United, has established himself in central defence alongside Eric Bailly. Paul Pogba, uncertain of his precise role in midfield last term, has been liberated by the arrival of Nemanja Matic. Even Anthony Martial has found his scoring touch after a peripheral season in 2016/17.

Stoke’s start, meanwhile, has been of the solid-yet-unspectacular variety. Their win against Arsenal was tight but fortitudinous, with new loan signing Jese Rodriguez scoring the winner on his Potters debut. They narrowly lost to Everton, and eked out a draw against former boss Tony Pulis’s West Brom.

Transfer-wise, Stoke have enjoyed a productive window. The £18m signing of Kevin Wimmer from Tottenham, plus the loan signing for Kurt Zouma from, Chelsea should give Stoke even more defensive steel. New boy Darren Fletcher has settled in quickly, and will be extra motivated against his old side.

But when all is said and done, it would be a shock if Stoke win. If one side in the land is capable of matching Stoke’s physical might, it is the current United side; Mourinho’s four summer signings have an average height of six feet three-and-half inches. Stoke’s so-called ‘lucky referee’, Neil Swarbrick, will be in charge against United.

Given United’s current form, they will need all the luck they can get.

Here's everything you need to know about the Premier League clash.

What time does it start?

Stoke vs Manchester United kicks off at 17:30 on Saturday 9th September.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport from 17:00. Highlights will be shown at 22:30 on BBC One.

It’s a big game for…

Jack Butland

View photos Butland is back from injury and in a good patch of form (Getty) More

England’s youngest-ever goalkeeper will need to play to his absolute maximum if Stoke are to gain anything from this one.

Best stat…

13: After their promotion to the Premier League in 2008, it took Stoke thirteen matches – spread over six years – to beat Manchester United.

Remember when…

Wayne Rooney became Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer with this superb free-kick.

Player to watch…

Marcus Rashford: The youngster has not always featured heavily under Mourinho, but the Portuguese has put greater faith in Rashford this term.

View photos Marcus Rashford scored the winning goal for England (Getty) More

His current form is excellent, typified by a dazzling winner for England on Monday night.

Past three meetings…

Stoke 1 (Mata (o.g.)) Manchester United 1 (Rooney), Premier League, January 2017

Manchester United 1 (Martial) Stoke 1 (Allen), Premier League, October 2016

Manchester United 3 (Lingard, Martial, Rooney) Stoke 0, Premier League, March 2016

Form guide…

Stoke: LWLWWD

Manchester United: WWLWWW

Odds…

Stoke to win: 13/2

Manchester United to win: 17/35

Draw: 33/10

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)