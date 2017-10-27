Stoke and West Brom managers Mark Hughes and Tony Pulis face mounting pressure as fan frustration simmers

Tony Pulis and Mark Hughes may have endured a fractious relationship in the past but both managers now share a common problem; they face crucial periods in their tenures at West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City, respectively.

Fan-bases at the two Midlands clubs are becoming increasingly disillusioned and the two men go into the weekend trying to avert a full-blown crisis with the pressure building.

At around 9am on Friday morning, with their training bases 30-odd miles apart, the two Welshmen were subjected to similar lines of questioning and reacted with defiance as they were asked whether they could recover from their predicament and if they still had the support of the club’s owners.

But for two of the Premier League’s longest-serving managers, in a week when Ronald Koeman became the third casualty of the season, it feels like they are both gripped in a defining moment.

The statistics may cause surprise. West Brom have secured just two victories from 18 Premier League games and last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Southampton seemed a watershed moment for Pulis, with a tangible sense of mutiny from many supporters.

Stoke, meanwhile, have lost five of the past six games and sit just outside the relegation zone, having conceded 20 goals despite spending over £30 million on their defence this summer.

Pulis and Hughes were quizzed on Friday over their respective positions