Stokes to make 'public explanation' of Bristol arrest

Ben Stokes' agent has revealed the England all-rounder will offer a public explanation of the incident that led to his arrest "when the time is right".

Stokes was suspended by the England and Wales Cricket Board after being arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in Bristol last month.

The Test vice-captain, who was released under investigation without charge, will not fly out with the England squad for the start of the Ashes series in Australia as it stands amid ongoing investigations.

Stokes' representative, the former England batsman Neil Fairbrother of ISM, has backed the 26-year-old and said he will break his silence when he is cleared to do so.

Fairbrother said in a statement released by ISM: "Ben explained to me the full circumstances of what happened in Bristol and I told him that he has my total support and backing.

"I am aware that he has fully cooperated with the police inquiry and voluntarily provided a detailed statement on the same day as the incident. He will continue to assist the police in any way he can.

"Ben will also make public his full explanation and evidence when the time is right. On legal advice, that is not possible whilst the investigation continues and no charges have been brought forward. Ben does not wish to prejudice the process.

"He is also concerned about the impact the widespread publicity has on everyone involved including the ECB, his team-mates and the game of cricket itself which he loves.

"We will not be making any further comment relating to this at this time."

New Balance, suppliers of the England team kit, this week announced that it has pulled the plug on a sponsorship deal with Stokes reported to be worth £200,000 a year.

Stokes on Wednesday issued an apology after a video clip emerged of the 26-year-old appearing to mimic Harvey Price, the disabled son of TV personality Katie Price.