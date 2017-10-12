Stokes dropped by New Balance

New Balance has pulled the plug on a sponsorship deal which was reported to be worth £200,00 a year to Ben Stokes.

Ben Stokes has lost his lucrative contract with sportswear brand New Balance following the England all-rounder's arrest last month.

Stokes was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in Bristol and released under investigation without charge.

The Test vice-captain will not travel with England for the start of the Ashes series in Australia at this stage amid ongoing investigations.

New Balance, which supplies the kit for the England team, announced that it has pulled the plug on a sponsorship deal with Stokes reported to be worth £200,000 a year.

A statement released by the company said: "New Balance does not condone behaviour by our global athletes that does not match our brand culture and values, and therefore we have ended our relationship with Ben Stokes, effective October 11, 2017.

"We will not provide further comment."

Stokes on Wednesday issued an apology after a video clip emerged of the 26-year-old appearing to mimic Harvey Price, the disabled son of TV personality Katie Price.