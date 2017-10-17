Stokes incident worse than my punch of Root, says Warner

As Ben Stokes' Ashes participation hangs in the balance, the England all-rounder has received little support from Australia's David Warner.

David Warner says Ben Stokes' misdemeanour last month was much worse than the one that saw him banned by Cricket Australia (CA) in 2013.

Stokes' participation in the upcoming Ashes series is in serious doubt as he remains under investigation by police after being arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in Bristol.

The all-rounder, who was released under investigation without charge, was named in England's touring party but has since been suspended and will not travel Down Under until the police conclude their case.

Four years ago, Warner was excluded for two warm-up games by CA for punching now-England captain Joe Root in a bar in Birmingham.

And Warner says Stokes' incident is much worse, suggesting an extended ban is the very least he could receive.

"I did do my time. It was a lot less than what we've seen on that footage, that's for sure," he said.

"It's up to them [England] what they want to do - how they punish him and first of all it's up to the police. Obviously with their investigation findings, to see what happens there.

"I think everyone in the world is waiting to see what happens there and what the outcome is.

"I had to deal with the situation that I was dealt with. Does Cricket Australia regret that or not? I don't know. I just copped it on the chin and moved forward."