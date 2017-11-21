Stokes has let England down - Warner wades in ahead of Ashes opener

Ben Stokes has let England down with his actions in recent months, according to Australia opener David Warner.

David Warner has accused Ben Stokes of letting England down as the tourists prepare for the first Ashes Test with Australia in Brisbane on Thursday.

Stokes did not fly out with England and has been suspended by the ECB until the conclusion of a police investigation following the all-rounder's arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in Bristol in September.

The former England vice-captain was released without charge and remains part of the 17-man squad. Recent reports have suggested that he could play a part from the third Test onwards.

Warner – who expects to play at the Gabba despite a stiff neck – hopes Stokes makes it out for the series, but was in no doubt the 26-year-old had caused his side an unnecessary distraction.

"I think it's disappointing for the England team and the country," Warner told a news conference.

"He's let a lot of people down. I would have loved for him to be out here because I know what a competitor he is on the field. He's a world class player.

"He knows he's made a mistake and it's about him getting that respect back from his players and fellow countrymen.

"If he does come out here we'll wish him well and hopefully he brings the fieriness that he does to the competition and to cricket.

"I wish everyone well. We're all sportsmen and we're trying to achieve the same thing, that is to win."

Former England skipper Alastair Cook tried to play down Stokes' absence, insisting the squad were solely focused on starting the series well.

"You can't always pin your hopes on one guy," said Cook.

"If there is a bonus of him making the trip at some stage, that would be great, but I can honestly say it hasn't been spoken about in the changing room."