Stoneman urges England to learn from 'sloppy' dismissals

England have plenty of lessons to learn ahead of the Ashes, says Mark Stoneman - who impressed during day one of an Adelaide warm-up.

Mark Stoneman warned England must eliminate "sloppy" batting and start making big hundreds after impressing on day one of an Ashes warm-up against a Cricket Australia XI.

Opening batsman Stoneman made 61, while Dawid Malan did his chances of selection no harm with 63 and captain Joe Root made his first half century of the tour.

However, the likes of James Vince (33) and Chris Woakes (33) made starts before losing their wickets, while Alastair Cook onl managed 15 as England closed on 278-8 on the first of four days in Adelaide.

And Stoneman says there are plenty of lessons to be learned.

"Some of the dismissals we had were a touch on the sloppy side, so it was a little bit frustrating more than anything that we didn't kick on and probably have a couple of hundreds scored out there," he said.

"Everyone got a bit of time in the middle, so that was encouraging - but we also need to be scoring hundreds, and big hundreds.

"So there are lessons to be learned."