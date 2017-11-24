Stonewall launches Rainbow Laces campaign for inclusion in football

Stonewall has launched its annual Rainbow Laces campaign to promote the inclusion of lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans (LGBT) people in football.

The group aims to make sport "everyone's game", and players and managers alike are being encouraged to show their support through wearing rainbow laces, pins and armbands.

All Premier League clubs will support the campaign, while EFL clubs will all display rainbow-coloured corner flags this weekend.

Stonewall aims to eradicate homophobic abuse in football, and encourage an atmosphere of openness and acceptance.

According to the group, 72 per cent of football fans have heard homophobic abuse, while 63% of people say more should be done to make LGBT people feel accepted in sport. Fifty-five per cent of sports fans say they wish more sports players felt free to come out.

Indeed, no professional Premier League player is openly gay, bisexual or trans. Nevertheless, according to Stonewall, almost two thirds of young people (60%) say that open LGBT players would have a positive impact on the culture of sport in general.