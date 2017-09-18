STOP! Hammer time is over as multiple world cycling champ calls it a day

After four Olympic silvers and 15 World Championship medals, American track cyclist Sarah Hammer has retired at the age of 34.

The American won five of those world titles in the individual pursuit, while another two in the omnium and one in the team pursuit contributed to her overall tally of 15 world medals.

She could never quite make the top step of the podium at the Olympics, though, claiming a pair of silvers at both London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Hammer confirmed the news on Monday, as she prepares to take up a position as director of coaching at Performance United, a training facility in Colorado that she co-founded.

"I'm really excited to continue my journey of promoting track cycling and women's cycling in my new role," Hammer said.

"My primary focus will be to share and implement my knowledge with incoming athletes and coaches so they don’t have to learn it all on their own."