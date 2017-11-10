Stop inventing stories! - PSG star Neymar denies Emery rift

Amid claims that relations between Neymar and Unai Emery have become strained, the PSG star issued an emphatic response.

Neymar has emphatically denied claims of a rift with Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery.

According to a report in L'Equipe, relations between the duo have become fraught, just months after Neymar moved to PSG from Barcelona for a world-record €222million fee in August.

The 25-year-old moved to quash those suggestions, adding that his relationship with Edinson Cavani, who he had a public spat with over the right to take a penalty in the 2-0 victory over Lyon in September, is fine too.

"I'm very well in Paris, I'm happy. I'm motivated to be a player who gives everything on the pitch," Neymar told a news conference after scoring in Brazil's 3-1 win over Japan on Friday.

"Anyway, there's something that is bothering me a lot – I don't have a problem with Cavani, I don't have a problem with the coach.

"I want you to stop inventing stories that I have problems with the coach. I came to help, to contribute, I came to help my coach.

"It's something that has been bothering me, I even talked about it with Tite. So I'm asking you to stop.

"I'm very realistic, I don't like rumours, I don't like stories.

"It's easier for you to hear from my mouth. I have no problem with PSG, what bothers me is the pressure of the press. I'm a guy who likes to win, I like titles and I went to PSG for this. I'm happy, I was happy when I left Barcelona and I'm happy now."

National team coach Tite offered the star forward his backing, stating that Neymar has a positive impact on the Brazil squad and is not a divisive character.

"We've been working together for a year and a half now and we've been very loyal to one another," he said.

"I'm tired of hearing: 'Tite has a problem with Neymar.' And I can talk about his character, his greatness in the dressing room.

"We are human beings, sometimes we suffer faults and we react in the wrong way. I have reacted in the wrong way in my career, but we must not question someone's nature.

"I can speak of his character, his nature and the great heart Neymar has."