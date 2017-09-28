Storm coach Bellamy unsure over Slater future

Billy Slater has not made a decision on whether to play on next season and Craig Bellamy said the Storm will not put pressure on him.

Craig Bellamy is in the dark over whether Sunday's NRL Grand Final against North Queensland Cowboys will be Billy Slater's Melbourne Storm swansong.

Slater has maintained that he will not rush a decision over whether to prolong his outstanding career for another season.

The long-serving full-back put his injury woes behind him to play his part in the Storm being crowned minor premiers and scored two tries in the preliminary final defeat of Brisbane Broncos last weekend.

Storm coach Bellamy says he has no idea whether the 34-year-old will make his final appearance for the club in a showdown at ANZ Stadium this weekend.

"We don't know what Billy's doing and we certainly won't be putting any pressure on him," Bellamy said.

"We don't want to put any pressure on him. It's up to him what he does and to make that decision in his own time. So that's where that is."

Meanwhile, Storm captain Cameron Smith said he had no interest in premiership-winning coach Phil Gould's verdict that Melbourne are "overrated".

"For us it is not about what people say about our football side, our capabilities or whether they rate us as a good side for a bad side," Smith said.

"It is about what we believe and what we believe is going to work on Sunday against the Cowboys. That is really all that we've done all season.

"Earlier in the year people were saying that our side may be one of the greatest sides they've seen but when we won by a couple of points against Parramatta [Eels], all of a sudden they have worked out a way to beat us.

"Thoughts and opinions change that quickly it is not funny, we don't even bother listening to too much to the noise outside our four walls."