Storm Ophelia destroys stadium roof of Irish cup holders Cork City

Turner's Cross was badly damaged by Ophelia, which made landfall in Ireland on Monday before continuing across into the United Kingdom

Former Hurricane Ophelia battered Ireland on Monday, and has destroyed the stadium roof of FAI Cup holders and League of Ireland leaders Cork City. 

Ophelia hit Ireland's west coast as a post-tropical storm on Monday, bringing damaging winds, heavy rain and the threat of flooding. At least one person has died in the storm thus far. 

The storm slammed into Turner's Cross stadium in Cork, and pictures emerged on social media of the severe damage to the roof of the Derrynane Stand. 

Cork City are just one point away from being crowned League of Ireland Premier Division champions, but Ophelia forced their match with Derry City on Monday to be postponed. 

John Caulfield's side are also the defending FAI Cup champions after they beat Dundalk in the final last November. 

What to read next

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes