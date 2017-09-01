Storm set to sign third Kaufusi

Craig Bellamy is hoping Patrick Kaufusi will make the same sort of impact that his brothers have at AAMI Park.

North Queensland Cowboys prop Patrick Kaufusi is to be reunited with his brothers at Melbourne Storm.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy on Friday confirmed that Kaufusi is set to join his older siblings Felise and Antonio at AAMI Park next year.

The 23-year-old, capped twice by Tonga, suffered a foot injury in May which cut short his NRL season short and has played his last game for the Cowboys.

"Felise's younger brother has agreed to terms to come down here next year," Bellamy said.

"Basically we've had the three of them – Antonio was here when I first started.

"Felise has been wonderful for us this year – hopefully Patrick can have the same impact."

Kaufusi will fill the void left by Jordan McLean and Tohu Harris, who are bound for North Queensland and New Zealand Warriors respectively.