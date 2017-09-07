The story of Althea Gibson: the first African-American to win the US Open and how she changed the game forever

The US Open is in full swing, but if you walk down most streets in the Flatbush neighbourhood of Brooklyn, barely 12 miles across the city from Flushing Meadows, you would never guess that the world’s best tennis players are in town. Basketball is probably the game of choice in this ethnically diverse part of New York, though you get the impression that professional sport does not figure high on a list of priorities for most locals here.

It comes as a surprise, therefore, to find a large tennis mural on a wall around the back of the Brooklyn Beer and Soda store in Franklin Avenue. The identity of the three players pictured tells you much about what it takes for tennis to make an impact outside its often privileged bubble. The painting is not of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or even Garbine Muguruza, the next women’s world No 1, but of three black players: Serena Williams, her sister Venus and Althea Gibson.

While the Williams sisters have done so much to generate interest in tennis away from its traditional bases, they would be the first to acknowledge the debt the sport owes to Gibson, which will be recognised here on Friday as the tournament celebrates the 60th anniversary of one of its landmark moments. It was on 8 September 1957 that Gibson became the first African-American to win a title at Flushing Meadows, though in many respects it was her victories off the court that were of greater significance than her triumphs on it, which included two US and two Wimbledon titles.

View photos The Brooklyn mural that pays tribute to Althea Gibson and the Williams sisters (Getty) More

Until she was 23 Gibson was not even allowed to compete against white opponents, but her successful challenge to the United States Lawn Tennis Association’s bar on black players paved the way for men and women of her colour, including Arthur Ashe, MaliVai Washington, Zina Garrison and the Williams sisters.

Katrina Adams, a former player who two years ago became the first African-American Chief Executive Officer and President of the United States Tennis Association, said: “Althea is the player who really broke the colour barrier. When she played at the US Lawn Tennis Association Championships that was a first. What she did, to go on and win it two times, and to win Wimbledon twice, really opened the door and broke the barrier for people of her colour to say: ‘Hey, I too can do this if I have an opportunity.’

“If it wasn’t for Althea and what she did I wouldn’t be in the position that I am today and wouldn’t have had the career that I’ve had, because who knows how much longer it would have been for the next player to come along? She was such a great athlete – charismatic and really strong in nature, not just physically but mentally, to be able to withstand the barriers that were there for her.”

View photos Gibson helped to break down the colour barrier in tennis (Getty) More

Read More