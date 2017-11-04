The story of Matic’s move to Manchester United

Nemanja Matic's reunion with Chelsea is just around the corner as Manchester United prepare to face the champions at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Serbia international's transfer has been one of the most discussed of the summer, with the Blues facing criticism from both pundits and fans as they suffered from inconsistent form during the month of October.

Man Utd 2/1 to beat Chelsea

Chelsea decided to sell Matic to United for £40 million after talks stalled on a new deal for the 29-year-old, who had less than two years to run on his contract.

He enjoyed life in London, where his family had settled well, and enjoyed his second spell at Chelsea. But he had his head turned by United boss Jose Mourinho and the Red Devils' willingness to give him a pay rise that Chelsea were reluctant to offer during contract talks.

Along with a meatier wage packet at Old Trafford, he was offered a greater role within the squad as he symbolically replaced an ageing Michael Carrick. He is now the central figure who provides his side with balance, a winning mentality and a strong work ethic.

