Stosur wins all-Aussie Strasbourg final

Momentum could be key at the French Open, and Sam Stosur will have as much as anyone in the women's draw after winning in Strasbourg.

Sam Stosur won the all-Australian battle against Daria Gavrilova at the Internationaux de Strasbourg to win her first WTA Tour title in almost two years.

Stosur entered the Strasbourg tournament with a 5-5 record during the clay season, but five wins in north-eastern France put the 33-year-old into good form ahead of the French Open.

Having not dropped a set on her run to the final, Stosur came from behind to win 5-7 6-4 6-3 to win this tournament for the second time in three years - the former US Open winner's last three title triumphs have all come on clay.

After backing up a run to the quarter-finals in Rome here, Gavrilova will be disappointed to take her career record in finals to 0-2.

And the momentum that Stosur has built ahead of Roland Garros could be key, with Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova absent, while pre-tournament favourite Simona Halep remains a doubt through injury.

Stosur plays Kristina Kucova in the first round in Paris.

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes