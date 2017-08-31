MLB: Strasburg tosses complete-game shutout, hits homer in win over Marlins

Stephen Strasburg led the way as the Washington Nationals blanked the Miami Marlins 4-0 in MLB.

Strasburg tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing just six hits with nine strikeouts in a win over the Marlins on Wednesday. He improved to 11-4 with a 2.90 ERA this season.

But Strasburg was not only impressive on the mound, he also hit a 409-foot home run in the fifth inning, his second of the season.

He became just the third pitcher in the last five seasons to pitch a shutout and hit a home run in the same game.

Trea Turner, playing in just his second game since being activated from his two-month stint on the disabled list, walked, scored a run and stole his 35th base of the season.

Wilmer Difo, who had filled in for Turner admirably, played second base on Wednesday. He collected two hits, including his fifth home run of the season.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia Phillies 1-9 Atlanta Braves



Philadelphia Phillies 2-5 Atlanta Braves



Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 St Louis Cardinals



Colorado Rockies 2-6 Detroit Tigers



Washington Nationals 4-0 Miami Marlins



Toronto Blue Jays 1-7 Boston Red Sox



Cincinnati Reds 0-2 New York Mets



Minnesota Twins 11-1 Chicago White Sox



San Diego Padres 5-0 San Francisco Giants



Los Angeles Angels 10-8 Oakland Athletics



New York Yankees 1-2 Cleveland Indians



New York Yankees 4-9 Cleveland Indians



Baltimore Orioles 8-7 Seattle Mariners



Houston Astros 1-8 Texas Rangers



Chicago Cubs 17-3 Pittsburgh Pirates



Kansas City Royals 3-5 Tampa Bay Rays



Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 Los Angeles Dodgers

CASTILLO LIFTS ORIOLES

Orioles catcher Welington Castillo went four for four with two runs scored, a home run and three RBIs against the Mariners. Jonathan Schoop added two hits including his 30th home run and two RBIs (99).

The Cubs put up 17 runs off 20 hits and four home runs in a win over the Pirates. Kyle Schwarber came to life with two blasts, while Anthony Rizzo and Ian Happ both hit one home run.

Happ's home run (20) helped the Cubs become the first team in MLB history to have five players on their roster, all younger than 26 years old, hit 20-plus home runs in a season.

Amid trade rumours, Justin Verlander allowed just one run off three hits with nine strikeouts against the Rockies. He improved to 10-8 with a 2.82 ERA this season, but it appears he will likely remain in Detroit through Thursday's trade deadline.

KEUCHEL STRUGGLES IN ASTROS LOSS

Piggybacking off the last paragraph, Astros ace Dallas Keuchel gave up six earned runs in six innings Wednesday in a loss to the Rangers. Keuchel walked three and struck out seven batters. Houston are in position to make a World Series run, but they need pitching help.

BROXTON SAVES THE DAY

Keon Broxton, who did not start the game, helped the Brewers to a win over the Cardinals with his heroic catch.

RED SOX AT YANKEES

CC Sabathia (10-5, 3.82 ERA) will take the mound for the Yankees on Thursday to try and provide a spark after dropping both games in a doubleheader against the Indians. After three straight wins, the Red Sox are now five-and-a-half games ahead of the Yankees in the American League (AL) East.