How to stream the Champions League final for free on YouTube

BT Sport have announced that the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid will be available to watch live for free in the UK on television and online.
The finale to the European season, which will take place on Saturday, June 3 at the Millennium Stadium, will be broadcast on the free-to-air BT Sport Showcase channel, the BT Sport website and app and YouTube.
The YouTube stream - which like the TV, website and app broadcasts will be available to anyone within the UK, with or without a subscription to BT Sport - will show the clash between the two European giants in 4K Ultra HD and should be accessible on a range of devices including smartphones, computers and smart TVs.
BT have also revealed that the game will be available to watch in 360° virtual reality on both YouTube and the BT Sport Virtual Reality App, with fans able to watch a produced 360° programme with commentary and graphics or select from a number of other viewpoints.
Real Madrid return to the final looking to defend the trophy they won last season by defeating Atletico Madrid at San Siro.
They will hope to have Welsh winger Gareth Bale fit to feature in his home city of Cardiff as they seek to be crowned European champions for the 12th time, but find Serie A titans Juventus standing in their way.
Juve have not won this competition since 1996, when they defeated Ajax at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, and have been runners up four times since then - most recently in 2014-15, when they lost to Barcelona.
|Platform
|How to watch
|Freeview / BT TV
|BT Sport Showcase (115)
|Sky (non-BT Sport subscriber)
|BT Sport 2 SD (414)
|Sky (BT Sport subscriber)
|BT Sport 2 HD (433)
|Virgin (BT Sport subscriber)
|BT Sport 2 SD (532) / HD (528)
|BT TV (BT Sport subscriber)
|BT Sport 2 SD (409) / HD (431) / UHD (433)
|Website
|BTSport.com
|App
|iOS / Android
|YouTube
|BT Sport channel
|Virtual reality app
|iOS / Android
Massimiliano Allegri will attempt to banish the demons of that night by claiming the Bianconeri's third European title in Wales.
"Making the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League available for free to everyone in the UK shows that BT really is serious about making sport much more accessible to the public," BT Consumer chief executive John Petter said.
"These are two of the biggest club football tournaments in the world and showing them live on social media and on mobile devices makes it more readily available to a younger audience as well as available to traditional TV viewers.
"We believe that VR can offer our viewers an immersive second screen view which will enhance our coverage. We’re excited to be broadcasting what we believe to be the biggest multi-camera live 360° sporting event ever for the first time to our customers."
Courtesy of Opta, here are some key match facts and potential milestones to prepare you for the clash...
- Real Madrid will attempt to become the first team since AC Milan (1989, 1990) to win back-to-back European Cup/Champions League trophies.
- Zinedine Zidane could win his second Champions League in only his second season in European competition as manager, the first to achieve such a feat since Dettmar Cramer with Bayern Munich (1975, 1976).
- Juventus could become the ninth team to achieve a league-domestic cup-European Cup/Champions League treble, the first since Barcelona in 2014-15 and only the second Italian club in history after Inter in 2009-10.
- Juventus could become the first team to lift the Champions League trophy without suffering a single defeat since Manchester Utd did it in 2007-08.
- Gianluigi Buffon could become the third-oldest player to feature in a European Cup/Champions League final (39 years and four months) after Dino Zoff (41 years and two months in 1983) and Edwin van der Sar (40 years and six months in the 2011).
- Cristiano Ronaldo could play his fifth European Cup/Champions League final. Only three players have featured in more: Paolo Maldini, Paco Gento (both eight) and Alfredo Di Stefano (7).
- Ronaldo or Sergio Ramos could become only the second player to score in three different European Cup/Champions League finals after Di Stefano, who found the net in five different finals.
- Alvaro Morata or Mario Mandzukic could become only the third player to score in the European Cup/Champions League final for two different teams after Velibor Vasovic (Partizan Belgrade, Ajax) and Ronaldo (Manchester Utd, Real Madrid).
- Massimiliano Allegri could become the eighth Italian manager to win the European Cup/Champions League, more than any other nationality.