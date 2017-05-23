How to stream the Europa League final for free on YouTube

The contest between Ajax and Manchester United in Stockholm on May 24 will be accessible to all in the UK both on television and online

BT Sport will broadcast Wednesday's Europa League final between Ajax and Manchester United live and for free in the UK on television and online.

The clash will take place on the evening of May 24 at Friends Arena in Stockholm and will be screened on the free-to-air BT Sport Showcase channel, the BT Sport website and app and YouTube.

The YouTube stream - which like the TV, website and app broadcasts will be available to anyone within the UK, with or without a subscription to BT Sport - should be accessible on a range of devices including smartphones, computers and smart TVs and can be found at YouTube.com/BTSport on the night of the game.

United take on the Dutch side knowing they must win and claim the trophy in order to play Champions League football next season.

The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League and but have earned one final shot at securing a place in Europe's top competition for 2017-18 by winning a second cup of the campaign.

In their way are Ajax, who are returning to a continental final for the first time since 1996, when they lost the Champions League final against Juventus.

They have been fired by the goals of Kasper Dolberg to the final and with Zlatan Ibrahimovic denied the chance to play for glory in his home country of Sweden by a knee injury, the 19-year-old will have the chance to take centre stage across the border from his native Denmark.

“Making the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League available for free to everyone in the UK shows that BT really is serious about making sport much more accessible to the public,” BT Consumer chief executive John Petter said.

“These are two of the biggest club football tournaments in the world and showing them live on social media and on mobile devices makes it more readily available to a younger audience as well as available to traditional TV viewers.”