How to stream the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea for free

Arsenal and Chelsea will contest the big finale of the English season on Saturday when they meet in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

The match to decide the oldest football competition in the world is a British institution and bound to draw millions of viewers regardless of their club allegiances this weekend.

That is helped by the fact that the final will be screened nationally in the UK on the BBC, meaning everyone paying their annual licence fee to the public broadcaster can watch.

As well as their television coverage on BBC One, fans will also be able to stream the final live and for free on both the BBC Sport website and app through their laptops, smart TVs and smartphones.

Kick-off is at 17:30 BST on Saturday, May 27.

Chelsea are looking to complete a domestic double by beating Arsenal at Wembley having already won the Premier League title.

Antonio Conte has enjoyed a superb first season in charge at Stamford Bridge and will hope to emulate his compatriot Carlo Ancelotti by bringing both trophies back to west London.

That has not been achieved since Ancelotti did it with the Blues in 2009-10 in an increasingly crowded field of top teams at the summit of English football.

Chelsea saw off Tottenham in the semi-finals to book a return to Wembley, while Arsenal were victorious over Manchester City.

The Gunners have endured a disappointing season, missing out on qualification for the Champions League for the first time in two decades, and are dealing with a lengthy injury list.

Arsene Wenger's problems are so severe that he could be forced to hand Per Mertesacker his first start since the 2015-16 season with a number of defenders sidelined.

Arsenal have, however, won eight of their past nine matches in all competitions since switching to a three-man defence and come into the final on a five-match winning streak.