‘The strike was unbelievable,’ Bilic astonished with Masuaku’s screamer

The Hammers boss has described the 23-year-old’s goal as an unbelievable strike as his team progress to the next round of the Carabao Cup

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has praised Arthur Masuaku for his audacious strike as a nice way to end his side’s 3-0 win over Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

Masuaku completed the rout for the Hammers in the London Stadium with a stunning strike from outside the penalty area late in the second half after first half goals from Diafra Sakho and Angelo Ogbonna.

Bilic is pleased with the defender’s performance and his wonder strike that marks his first goal for West Ham United since his arrival in August 2016.

“The strike was unbelievable. It was a brilliant goal and it was a nice way to finish the game, for not only him but for the whole game and for the team," Bilic told club's website.

“To be fair, it is a privilege to see those kind of goals from down by the pitch. It was a wonder goal.

“We did the job tonight. It was a good game, especially first half. We started really well, we scored and we didn’t stop. We should have scored more goals and we didn’t stop.

“It was a really good performance from us. Second half, we slowed it down which I didn’t like but I can understand it with a game in mind on Saturday.”