Striking Gor Mahia opens nine point gap at the summit

A double from Jacques Tuyisenge and Kenneth Muguna's strike pushed K'Ogalo nine points clear at the summit of the league

Gor Mahia forward, Jacques Tuyisenge took his Kenyan Premier League goal tally to nine with his brace against Chemelil Sugar on Thursday in Kisumu.

K’Ogalo’s picked another three points at the same venue where they beat Nzoia Sugar 4-0 over the weekend, to open nine points lead as they inch closer to a record 14th title.

With 11 rounds of matches still remaining before the end of the season, Dylan Kerr charges are tipped as clear favourites after second placed Sofapaka who stumbled in a 2-1 defeat against Ulinzi on Wednesday.

The Rwandan international, who also bagged a brace against Nzoia Sugar, gave Gor Mahia the lead in the 22 minute before doubling his effort six minutes later.

Tuyisenge's quest for the Golden Boot though could receive a blow after he was pulled out with an injury just a minute after resumption. Francis Kahata who scored of the four goals against Nzoia Sugar replaced Tuyisenge who is now two goals shy of top scorer, Stephen Waruru of Ulinzi Stars.

Gor Mahia players were reportedly on strike early this week for unpaid allowances, but it seems even the empty pockets and boardroom wrangles, currently being experienced in the executive could subvert players’ determination to succeed.

League leaders were so dominant that the opponents struggled to create chances. Kenneth Muguna could have extended Gor Mahia’s lead just 11 minutes after the resumption but he missed a simple tap-in after he was fed by Meddie Kagare in the 54th minute.

Muguna however, made amends with a 61st-minute goal to give K’Ogalo a commanding lead as they dictate the pace of the game.

Gor Mahia took their point tally to 50, nine above Sofapaka who are second on 41 points.