Stroud edges closer to Matsuyama, Kisner to complete second round

American Chris Stroud closed in at the US PGA Championship, but Hideki Matsuyama and Kevin Kisner held the 36-hole lead.

Chris Stroud moved closer to the US PGA Championship lead as the second round was finally completed on Saturday.

The American resumed at Quail Hollow at five under with five holes to play and birdied the par-five seventh to card a three-under 68.

That took Stroud to six under and into a tie for third with Australian Jason Day, with the duo two shots behind co-leaders Hideki Matsuyama and Kevin Kisner.

Stroud, only in the field thanks to a win at the Barracuda Championship last week, holed an 11-foot birdie putt at the seventh, one of the easier holes at the tricky Charlotte course, under cloudy skies.

Friday belonged to Matsuyama, the Japanese world number three firing a brilliant seven-under 64.

Only 25 players were unable to finish their rounds after earlier rain and dangerous weather led to a delay, before darkness saw play suspended.

Rain was again forecast for Saturday morning before a cloudy and humid afternoon, with the third round to be played in groups of three teeing off from only the first hole, beginning at 09:50 local time (13:50 GMT).

The leading group of Matsuyama, Day and Kisner start at 14:00 local time (18:00 GMT).