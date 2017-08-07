Stroud prevails in play-off at Barracuda Championship

Chris Stroud – in his 290th start – two-putted the second play-off hole to emerge triumphant at the Barracuda Championship.

Chris Stroud claimed his maiden PGA Tour title after a three-man play-off at the Barracuda Championship.

Stroud – in his 290th start – two-putted the second play-off hole to emerge triumphant in Reno, Nevada on Sunday.

The PGA Tour tournament is known for its use of the Modified Stableford scoring system, with points given for an albatross (eight), eagle (five) and birdie (two) and points subtracted for a bogey (minus one) and double bogey or more (minus three).

And Stroud eagled his final hole to force his way into a three-man play-off with Greg Owen and Richy Werenski – the trio tied on 44 points.

Owen, who was the overnight leader, parred the first extra hole to be eliminated, leaving Stroud and Werenski to fight it out.

Werenski missed his birdie putt and Stroud capitalised as he earned a spot at the upcoming US PGA Championship.