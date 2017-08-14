Struggling AFC Leopards set to lose young striker

The striker has been on song for the twelve times league champions although he has not managed to score in top flight

AFC Leopards youngster Vincent Oburu is a target for Swedish third tier side Arameisk-Syrianska IF.

The striker has been on song for the twelve times league champions although he has not managed to score in the Kenyan Premier League.

Club's Secretary General Oscar Igaida has exclusively told Goal that contact has been made but the right decision will be reached in due time.

"Yes, I can confirm that contact has been made, they are interested in signing Oburu, who we rate highly in our team.

"We are not obliged to sell at this moment, but if we we get a good offer, why not? But right now, no decision has been made, talks are in an initial stage.

"We definitely want to make the best decision for the club and ensure all players have chances to develop."

Oburu was in KPL AllStars squad that featured in two friendly matches in Spain. Ingwe are currently in 13th position on 20 points after 19 league matches.