Struggling AFC Leopards set to unveil new patron

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja is primed to be unveiled as the new patron of AFC Leopards.

Nairobi News have reported that the decision to appoint Sakaja was unanimously made by the club’s National Executive Committee moments after the politician bailed out the team with close to Sh500, 000.

Ingwe Secretary General Oscar Igaida also confirmed that the youthful politician could be unveiled on Friday when AFC Leopards takes on Kariobangi Sharks in GOtv Shield final.

“He (Sakaja) could officially be unveiled on Friday. He is one of the very few leaders from Western Kenya who has come out to support the team this year.

"The management believes he can be entrusted to source for more assistance via his deep contacts, including a second sponsor.”

Ingwe have struggled this season and are currently fighting to avoid relegation from the top flight.