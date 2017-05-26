Struggling AFC Leopards tipped to rise again in KPL

Despite collecting two points in their last six matches, Gor Mahia CEO Lordvick Aduda believes AFC Leopards will rise soonest.

Ingwe have suffered defeats against Chemelil Sugar, Sofapaka, bitter rivals Gor Mahia and Sony Sugar and collecting draws against Posta Rangers and Zoo Kericho. Aduda says most Ingwe players are not used to pressure and that has affected their input.

"Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards are undoubtedly the biggest teams in the country. We are looking at two sides with rich history and massive following. The fans as usual want to see these teams perform well consistently," Aduda told Goal on Friday.

"AFC Leopards signed good players in the last transfer window. Unfortunately, they are not used to the type of pressure they are getting. But I am sure soon they will get used to it."

AFC Leopards will be away to Tusker this weekend hoping to get something from the in form champions.