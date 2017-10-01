Struggling Posta Rangers ring changes against Sony Sugar

Posta Rangers have made several changes to the squad to face Sony Sugar in a Kenyan Premier League match on Sunday.

The struggling mailmen will be without coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo, who is set to start serving his three-match ban.

Posta Rangers have been struggling lately and the stand-in coach will be aiming at bagging maximum points. Joackins Atudo has been deployed at right-back position, with Charles Odete and Luke Ochieng playing in central defense. 

Posta Rangers XI: Patrick Matasi, Joackins Atudo, Charles Odete, Luke Ochieng, Collins Omondi, Simon Mbugua, Joseph Mbugi, John Nairuka, Gearson Likonoh and Joseph Nyaga.

Reserves: Martin Musalia, Titus Achesa, Ogutu Simon, Kuria Joseph, Gerald Obwoge, Edwin Mwaura and Dennis Mukaisi.

