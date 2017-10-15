Strycova ends wait for elusive title in Linz

Magdalena Rybarikova was unable to prevent Barbora Strycova from claiming her WTA singles title since 2011.

Barbora Strycova ended her six-year wait for a WTA singles title with a straight-sets victory over Magdalena Rybarikova in the Linz Open final on Sunday.

A second singles title had proved to be so elusive for Strycova since her triumph in Quebec City in 2011, but the second seed emphatically saw off Rybarikova 6-4 6-1 to finally get her hands on another trophy.

The Czech had not reached a final in 2017 before beating Romanian qualifier Mihaela Buzarnescu on Saturday, but showed what she is capable of with a commanding display against the top seed.

Strycova stated her intent by breaking in the first game and there were no further break-point opportunities for either player in the first set as the world number 26 kept a firm grip of her advantage.

Slovakian Rybarikova found herself on the brink of defeat when Strycova took the first five games in the second set, but was denied a bagel after failing to serve out the match.

The clean-striking Strycova was soon celebrating being crowned champion, though, breaking for the fifth time in the match in the next game to put Rybarikova out of her misery.