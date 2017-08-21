Stuart Baxter announces Bafana Bafana squad for 2018 World Cup qualifiers

Experienced defender Gould has been recalled by Bafana gaffer Baxter ahead of the two crucial encounters

South Africa head coach Stuart Baxter has announced the Bafana Bafana squad ahead of their clashes with Cape Verde next month.

Cape Verde are scheduled to host Bafana in a Group D match at the Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde in Praia on 1 September.

Four days later, Bafana will then play host to the Blue Sharks in the return match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Full Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs), Darren Keet (Bidvest Wits), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)

Defenders: Ramhlwe Mphahlele, Eric Mathoho (both Kaizer Chiefs), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Bidvest Wits), S'fiso Hlanti (Bidvest Wits), Rivaldo Coetzee (Ajax Cape Town), Morgan Gould (SuperSport United), Abbubaker Mobara (Orlando Pirates), Tebogo Langerman (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Midfielders: Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Keagan Dolly (Montpellier - France), Andile Jali (KV Oostende - Belgium), Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford - England), Dean Furman (SuperSport United), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongani Zungu (Vitoria Guimaraes - Portugal), Thulani Serero (SBV Vitesse - Holland), Daylon Claasen (Bidvest Wits)

Strikers: Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lebogang Manyama (Cape Town City), Tokelo Rantie (Gençlerbirliği - Turkey) Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United), Kermit Erasmus (Rennes - France)



