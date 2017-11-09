Stuart Baxter to go with Bafana Bafana's tried and tested against Senegal

South Africa go into their penultimate 2018 World Cup qualifier on Friday high in confidence

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter will according to reports go with the same core that did the business at home against Burkina Faso last month.

That 3-1 win at the FNB Stadium revived the nation’s hopes of qualifying for Russia 2018, and as it stands they have their faith in their own hands.

This means the back-four that included Morgan Gould, Clayton Daniels, Sifiso Hlanti and Thamsanqa Mkhize will retain their places, especially now that Thulani Hlatshwayo is doubtful for the crucial encounter in Polokwane.

“We worked a little bit on our defensive structure and we will be working more on a XI v XI (today),” Baxter told the media.

With the return of Dean Furman in midfield, he will be partnering Kamohelo Mokotjo in the absence of both Bongani Zungu and Andile Jali.

The attack led by Percy Tau, Sibusiso Vilakazi and Themba Zwane that put the Burkinabe to shreds could be tasked to do the same on Friday evening.

What Baxter is increasingly happy about is to see the players pulling their weight and concentrating thoroughly on the task at hand without any anxiety.

“The players are working hard; everyone is concentrating on the big game. Players are happier and no longer seem so nervous,” Baxter said.