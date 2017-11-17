Stuart Baxter: El Hadji Diouf said I should continue as Bafana Bafana head coach

Thr former England Under-19 coach will now turn his attention to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers

South Africa head coach Stuart Baxter has reflected on Bafana Bafana's disappointing 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign.

Bafana failed to qualify for the global competition after suffering back-to-back defeats to Senegal - having also lost twice to Cape Verde under Baxter's guidance.

“The two games I’m really disappointed with are the Cape Verde games‚” Baxter, who was appointed last May, told the media.

“But when you ask me questions about‚ ‘Do you think you’re the right man’‚ you’re basing that on four games defeats.

Former Senegalese international El Hadji Diouf went to the Bafana's team hotel after South Africa lost 2-1 to Senegal in Dakar on Tuesday.

Diouf, who was named African Player of the Year in 2001 and 2002, urged Baxter to continue as Bafana head coach.

“I’m saying that if there’s a bigger picture on the South African horizon‚ then people will see," the 64-year-old British trainer continued.

"The same as El Hadji Diouf did‚ that‚ ‘I’m looking at the way you (Bafana) are playing‚ and you played better than us’.

“So there’s my answer to you. If I think at any time that I’m not the right man to develop South African football‚ I will walk away," he added.

"I don’t need to stay here. I can get another job," the former Finland coach concluded.