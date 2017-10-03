Stuart Baxter feels criticism levelled against Bafana Bafana is too harsh

South Africa host Burkina Faso in a must-win encounter on Saturday afternoon, but Baxter has warned that his team is in the building face

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter believes the criticism levelled against the side is unwarranted because they are in a building phase.

“Whatever we do in this campaign has got to be stones that we are building on. We have a massive tendency, and Safa, the media and supporters are included in this, that a successful result means things are going well and a bad result means things are going rubbish,” Baxter told the media.

The 64-year-old mentor made reference to world champions Germany’s six-year cycle which they underwent after many years of underachieving.

“I think I have mentioned this before that in Germany they were in the middle of a six-year development programme and I was with the England team that went there and thrashed them 5-1 in Berlin. We thrashed them completely,” Baxter said.

Baxter is unfazed by the criticism he has faced after the two embarrassing defeats to Cape Verde Islands in the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

“I have had people trying to encourage me and some knowing their displeasure. I take that for what it is as part of my job, you know you are never as good as they say you are when you win and never as bad as they say you are when you lose. Some criticism has been warranted and some probably not,” Baxter stated.

Saturday’s showdown with Burkina Faso presents arguably a final chance for Baxter to put a smile on the majority of Bafana fans.