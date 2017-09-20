Stuart Baxter names Bafana Bafana squad to face Burkina Faso in 2018 World Cup qualifier

Baxter has made several changes from the team that lost to Cape Verde Islands in back-to-back qualifiers earlier this month

Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter has named a 25-man squad for the upcoming 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso.

The two nations will lock horns on October 7 in what is seen as a must-win match for the South African national team if they're to stand any chance of qualifying for the finals in Russia.

As expected, Itumeleng Khune has cracked the nod having successfully recovered from a chest infection which saw him withdraw from the last squad.

Phakamani Mahlambi and Dino Ndlovu have both returned to the national team setup, while Bidvest Wits defender Reeve Frosler has earned his first Bafana call-up.

Cape Town City full-back Thamsanqa Mkhize appears to have done enough to catch the eye of Baxter together with Lebo Mothiba, who is based in France.

Surprisingly, Baxter has included Kaizer Chiefs defender Erick Mathoho in his latest squad, saying the red card the centre-back received against Cape Verde will be reviewed by Fifa on September 28.

Kermit Erasmus and Tokelo Rantie have both been overlooked, while Dean Furman was left out because of suspension.

The squad will assemble on the 1st of October, less than a week before the titanic clash which is scheduled to take place at the FNB Stadium.

The South African Football Association (Safa) revealed that there's an international friendly lined up, but said the opponents will be confirmed in the near future.

Bafana squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khune, Wayne Sandilands, Ronwen Williams.

Defenders: Thulani Hlatshwayo, Sifiso Hlanti, Erick Mathoho, Tebogo Langerman, Thamsanqa Mkhize, Clayton Daniels, Morgan Gould, Reeve Frosler.

Midfielders: Andile Jali, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Hlompho Kekana, Keagan Dolly, Bongani Zungu, Themba Zwane, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Phakamani Mahlambi, Thulani Serero, Lebogang Manyama.

Forwards: Percy Tau, Dino Ndlovu, Lebo Mothiba, Bradley Grobler.