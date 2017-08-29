Stuart Baxter slams Vitesse Arnhem for not providing MRI scan for Thulani Serero’s injury

The Blue Sharks will host Bafana in Praia on Friday, while the return leg match is scheduled to be played in Durban next week Tuesday

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has slammed Dutch Eredivisie club SBV Vitesse for not providing an MRI scan for Thulani Serero's injury.

“You hope when you call up players that there is desire from them to represent the national team – and from the club an understanding of that desire and a willingness to co-operate,” Baxter told Daily Sun.

The Soweto-born has been called up for the national team’s back-to-back 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Cape Verde.

“We get some strange decisions made by the clubs that don’t really smack of co-operation and this is an example. Vitesse informed us that Thulani has a hamstring injury and therefore he can’t play," he said.

"We then asked ‘Can you supply us with an MRI scan?’ They said ‘No, we haven’t done one. We just stretched him and he was uncomfortable,” Baxter added.

As it stands, Serero could miss Friday’s clash in Praia, but he should be available for the home clash four days later.

“Until they give some sort of medical proof that he’s injured he is our player, we are bringing him in. I hope our players fight for their right to play for the national team,” he concluded.