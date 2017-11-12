Stuart Baxter: I will step down if Bafana Bafana don't qualify for Afcon 2019

Baxter took over from Shakes Mashaba in May this year, and the majority of SA football fans expected him to qualify for the 2018 Fifa World Cup

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has vowed to step down if he fails in his bid to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

This comes after Bafana were beaten by Senegal on Friday night, ending any hopes of securing a spot in next year's Fifa World Cup in Russia.

Baxter, who is in his second spell as head coach of Bafana, failed to qualify for the 2006 Fifa World Cup in Germany.

The 64-year-old went on to reveal that he doesn't have a written mandate with the South African Football Association (Safa), before adding that he won't need anyone to tell him to resign if Bafana don't qualify for the Afcon finals in 2019.

South Africa beat Nigeria in their opening Afcon qualifier in June, and while they are on their right track, their failure to qualify for the World Cup has raised eyebrows about their ability to go all the way in their Afcon qualifying campaign.

"My mandate... I don’t think we have a written one – but my mandate as I understood was to try qualify for the World Cup and try qualify for Afcon, and if you can do both, that’s great," Baxter told the media.

"No one said if you don’t qualify for the World Cup, then you may as well pack up and go and no one said if you don’t qualify for Afcon you may as well pack up and go, but as a professional I know that if I have a nightmare in the World Cup [qualifiers] and I have a nightmare in the Afcon [qualifiers], then I will go and they won’t need to chase me out, because if I don’t think progress is being made on any front, then I won’t stay in the job and that’s not something people have to ask me," he added.

Bafana are in Dakar for their final match of the World Cup qualifiers which is scheduled for Tuesday night.