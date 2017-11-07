Stuart Broad on being public enemy No 1 in Australia and suffering at hands of Joe Root pranks

Of all the people lamenting the absence of Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad is right up there. Had Stokes been in Australia, he would have assumed the role of public enemy No 1 which Broad held last time.

On the opening day of the last Ashes series in Brisbane, half of the 40,000 crowd roared in unison: “Broad is a w-----!” Australia’s coach Darren Lehmann had called on his countrymen to give Broad hell for not “walking” in the Trent Bridge Test, ignoring the fact he had faintly edged a catch to the keeper, before it ballooned to slip.

Broad was philosophical on the day when Mitchell Starc took his second hat-trick in one game, and Ryan Harris talked up Australia’s attack as being better than last time – even though Starc’s wickets were mostly tail-enders, and nobody could be so intimidating as Mitchell Johnson at his peak, with Harris himself darting around the new ball in 2013-4.

“If you’re an England cricketer in Australia, wearing the Three Lions, you have to prepare yourself for a bit,” Broad said. “I know it was very much focused on me last time but on that first morning, [Joe] Rooty ran down to the boundary and had everyone singing, ‘Rooty is a ------.’

“So everyone has to brace themselves for it. It is a great part of the Ashes series, a great part of the rivalry. When Australia come to England, the stick Mitchell Johnson was getting at Edgbaston was pretty lively, maybe not as abusive but quite lively.

“I came to the Big Bash last year and still got a bit of a boo. It’s as close as we get to being a Premier League footballer playing away from home, being a Manchester United player at Anfield. It’s exciting, it’s a great feeling, it’s not something you’re going to get when you retire. Running out on a sports field with x amount of thousand people jeering and cheering - moments you have to remember because it doesn’t last forever. You’re better off getting jeered than nothing. At least if you’re jeered, someone has heard of you or you’ve done something in an Ashes series.”