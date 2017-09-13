Stuart Broad to take break from cricket in bid to overcome heel injury in time for the Ashes

Stuart Broad is set to rest ahead of the Ashes tour of Australia: Getty

Stuart Broad is unlikely to play again for England before they begin their Ashes preparations in earnest next month.

England are still awaiting results of the latest scans on Broad's sore left heel, a long-term problem, and the frontline seamer is not expected to rejoin Nottinghamshire for two remaining fixtures in their bid for promotion from Division Two of the County Championship.

The 31-year-old was an ever-present throughout England's successful Test summer but is not currently involved in their limited-overs squads - having won the last of his 121 one-day international caps early last year.

He therefore has an opportunity to rest an injury, which is thought to date back to problems with a split fat-pad in 2012/13, until England's departure for Australia at the end of October.