Stuart Broad: I don't have to hate Australia, it's cricket ... not a war

If you want to know how much cricket has changed in the last twenty years, the proof comes not in coloured balls or city franchises or world test leagues, but in the manner in which teams fly across the world before Ashes series.

Not that long ago, on the plane to England the Australian David Boon sank 53 cans of lager. But when the England team head down under on Saturday they will be doing so under the direction of a sleep doctor.

“We’ve got our instructions,” says Stuart Broad. “I think we’ve got to stay awake all through to Abu Dhabi, then stay awake for two hours towards Perth, then sleep for six. Then we’ll be woken up for the last three hours.” That way, the plan is, jet lag will not be an issue.

“The last time we went to Oz, Joe Root had a terrible time sleep-wise,” recalls Broad. “He was going to bed at two in the afternoon after we got back from training exhausted, he’d wake up at 8.30 in the evening, stay awake till 4.30 in the morning, then only get two hours before training.

"That stuffed him for ten days or so. I know we have three and a half weeks before the first test, but you’ve got to get into it straight away. We’ve no time to waste.” And the sleep analysis, says Broad, is part of the unprecedented planning that has gone into this series to ensure not a second is lost.

“The ECB erected this tent at Loughborough University. It’s fully insulated, roasting hot, with good pitches, and we’ve basically been bowling outdoors in Aussie conditions for six weeks. With Kookaburra balls. I think the tent alone cost £40,000. These are the sort of preparations we didn’t have even four years ago. It’s great to know they’ve done everything for you as a team. It might only be a tiny one per center. But it might make all the difference.”

Broad is talking on his last free day before he heads to Australia. He is at the Belfry Golf Club, being fitted for a new set of clubs he will take with him. Golf, he says, will play a significant part in the series, helping the England players relax between tests. Though he is worried about the Ashes debutant Mark Stoneman’s approach to the greens.

“We suspect he’s not being entirely up front about his handicap,” he says. “He claims he plays off 15, but he’s taken the money off everyone twice when we’ve played. We’re going to have the handicap committee look into it when we get to Australia.”

Broad is also a keen golfer and will use it as a way to relax during England's tour of Australia Credit: Paul Cooper More

All of the preparation, all of the relaxation methods, all of the inter-team joshing Broad knows is going to be vital. Because across a ten year test career the paceman has never experienced anything to match the intensity of a tour down under.

The last time England played there in 2013, he was singled out for a torrent of abuse. After he had refused to walk in an earlier series, the entire Australian nation turned on him as public enemy number one.

“Actually I loved that trip, I liked the pantomime villain stuff. As a cricketer it was as close as you get to being a footballer playing away from home.” It came about after the Australian coach Darren Lehman called for him to be singularly targeted.

“It was quite a clever tactic: after they’d lost three of the previous four Ashes series he needed something to unite the public and media behind the Australian side. And he chose me. Because I knew it was coming I prepared for it.

"I read Alex Ferguson’s book about how he’d once told Patrick Vieira, who’d had dog’s abuse from the Old Trafford crowd, they wouldn’t be abusing you if they didn’t respect you. Whether Aussies meant it that way, that’s how I decided to take it: they were only doing it because they were scared of me.”

Despite – or maybe because of - the invective, Broad played well in that series. But England didn’t, whitewashed and humiliated.

Mitchell Johnson (left) celebrates a wicket in the series opening Test of the 2013 Ashes at the Gabba Credit: Tertius Pickard /AP More

“It went as wrong as it could have gone,” he remembers. “It was probably one step too far for that team. We played ten back to back Ashes tests. I believe whichever side had played away second would have lost. The emotions of Ashes cricket like nothing else. After one series you are exhausted. Then to do another away from home is hard. But we didn’t react well. And we met Mitchell Johnson in one of those moments in his career.”

Already the verbals have started. David Warner is marinating himself in hate, describing the forthcoming series as war.

“I don’t have to hate them. It’s a game of cricket, not war,” is Broad’s response.

Nor is he buying the growing Australian media insistence that this is the weakest England team ever to tour.

“When you go to Australia you have to have a genuine belief in your team that you can win. And I have that. I believe we can win.”

Indeed, he makes interesting comparison with another side he played in during his decade with England.

“The best team was the [Andrew] Strauss-led side that got to number one in 2011. It was the most efficient. disciplined group I’ve ever played with. But this team now is the most exciting. Mooen [Ali], Johnny [Bairstow], Stokesie [Ben Stokes]: you don’t know what will happen. But something will. True, we’re not as consistent. But we can win games out of nowhere.”

That ability to win games out of nowhere, however, will be severely compromised if Stokes is not available after his recent night time perambulations.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen with Stokes. Obviously we’re hoping to have him there. He’s a natural leader, always pushes the team forward, his leadership and never say die competitive spirit are contagious.

"But one thing I’d say is even if he’s not there, his leadership is so ingrained within the group it will still be in Australia, pushing the side on.” And Broad believes the rest of the team will expand to fill the gap if the vice captain is left behind. He is savouring the prospect.

'We don’t know what’s going to happen with Stokes. Obviously we’re hoping to have him there' Credit: Glyn Kirk /AFP More

“I’m already thinking about my first over in the first test, bowling overs in my mind, trying to get the feeling. It is so important for Jimmy [Anderson] and I to set a tone. We want to get into the series from the off.” He knows from the first ball of the first test in Brisbane there can be no let up.

“They’ve not lost at Gabba since 1988. In England, we’re great hosts, we might play a test in a ground where we’ve not got a good record. They know they are strong at the Gabba, so that’s where they always start. My belief is if we get something from that, we say to them: really, is that all you’ve got?”

The challenge has been laid down. And one thing is certain: at least Broad knows ahead of that challenging encounter the England team will be properly rested.