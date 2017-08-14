Stuart Broad driven by his ambition to surpass Ian Botham's total of five Ashes series victories

Broad is likely to overtake Botham before the weekend is out: Getty

He may only be four adrift of Ian Botham’s tally of 383 Test wickets, but equalling the England great’s mark of five Ashes series victories remains Stuart Broad’s burning ambition over the coming months.

Broad, on 379 wickets ahead of the series opener against the West Indies at Edgbaston, is tantalisingly close to becoming his country’s second-most prolific bowler in Test history behind only team-mate, good friend and new-ball partner James Anderson.

Given the match that starts in Birmingham on Thursday is the first day-night Test in the UK, with the pink ball expected to hoop around corners against vulnerable opposition, Broad is likely to overtake Botham before the weekend is out.

However, it is the challenge that lies in wait this winter in Australia, that is dominating Broad’s thoughts.

Like Botham, Broad saves his best for Ashes encounters and it is the all-rounder’s heroics against Australia that not only inspired him to take up cricket but still drive him.

“Obviously he’s the biggest player English cricket has ever had, and anyone who’s done what he has against Australia I’ve got a lot of respect for,” Broad said at an event for Test-match sponsors Investec. “He’s been an inspiration to me in how to take on Australia. I grew up in our era from ’86-’87 to 2005 when it was horrible watching the Ashes. That was an influence on me because it made me very determined that if ever I got the chance to play against them we’d have to win.

“So Beefy’s been a big influence not just with my bowling but also his mentality on the importance of Ashes series.”

Broad’s four Ashes wins include home successes in 2009, 2013 and 2015, when his decisive spells at The Oval, Durham and Trent Bridge respectively proved series-clinching moments for England.

Yet his other Ashes victory in the winter of 2010-11 was to prove his most painful, the fast bowler playing the first two matches but then sitting back at home with a torn abdominal muscle as his team-mates won back-to-back Tests at Melbourne and Sydney to seal their first series victory in Australia for 24 years.

This winter, he is determined to be in the thick of the action, just as he was in 2013-14 when he took 21 wickets despite his team’s 5-0 whitewash. But this time Broad believes England can win.

